Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.75.

A number of research firms have commented on QRVO. StockNews.com lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $74,184.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,779.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,361.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Qorvo by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 370,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,510,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 50.6% during the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 154,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after buying an additional 51,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 21.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 101,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after buying an additional 18,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $71.86 on Tuesday. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $70.39 and a 12 month high of $130.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. Qorvo’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

