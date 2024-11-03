Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $740,000 Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in MSCI by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,748,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in MSCI by 52.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in MSCI by 313.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 30,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,069,000 after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Up 1.2 %

MSCI stock opened at $577.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $580.21 and a 200-day moving average of $530.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $631.70.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.06% and a negative return on equity of 162.06%. The firm had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $640.00 to $662.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.83.

View Our Latest Report on MSCI

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.