HM Payson & Co. Invests $29,000 in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 73.2% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRBG shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.46.

Insider Transactions at Corebridge Financial

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

