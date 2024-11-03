New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $12,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 142.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 950.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after buying an additional 34,792 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after buying an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock opened at $189.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.96. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.29 and a 1-year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.36%.

HII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

