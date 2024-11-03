New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,627 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $15,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth about $48,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 55.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of J stock opened at $139.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.58 and a 200 day moving average of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.59 and a twelve month high of $144.56.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,038.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $625,633.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,108.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,516 shares of company stock worth $1,124,533 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on J shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James raised Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $138.60 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.30.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

