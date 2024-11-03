abrdn plc Lowers Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,484 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,811,480.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,811,480.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,191 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.54.

EXPE stock opened at $159.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.06. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.19 and a twelve month high of $164.65.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

