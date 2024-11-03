New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $15,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 114,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 17.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 283.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 17,156 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 141.3% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 17,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $473,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,450. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,060. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,450. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,306 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on LH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.92.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $227.10 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $191.97 and a twelve month high of $239.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.59 and its 200 day moving average is $213.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.02. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings Inc provides laboratory services. It operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid, PAP, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

