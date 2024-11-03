e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 456.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at $37,538,725. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $103.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.34 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $184.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $207.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

