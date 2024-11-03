Echo45 Advisors LLC Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 826.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 0.3% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 56.3% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 31.2% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,744,366. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at $70,744,366. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $168.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.03. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $186.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $786.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.89, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.35%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

