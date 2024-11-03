New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $12,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trajan Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,135.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 0.7 %

EXP stock opened at $287.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.25. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $306.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.44). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The business had revenue of $623.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Further Reading

