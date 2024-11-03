New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,008 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Exelixis worth $11,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 202,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 29,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth about $1,281,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,990 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $709,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 580,325 shares in the company, valued at $16,475,426.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 520,990 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,020 shares of company stock worth $9,386,366 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

EXEL stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average is $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.51. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $34.45.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

