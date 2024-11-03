C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $11,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 508,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,979,372.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW stock opened at $101.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $113.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 85.81%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

