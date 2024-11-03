UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in UDR were worth $13,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 21.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 99,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of UDR by 18.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 535,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,017,000 after buying an additional 85,115 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 7.3% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE UDR opened at $41.30 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.75 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 111.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.63.

UDR Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 459.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.94.

UDR Company Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

