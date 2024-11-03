Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Position Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,831 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 71,755 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE VNO opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.00. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $44.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $450.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VNO. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $21.50 to $23.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNO

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.