Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,902,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,924,000 after purchasing an additional 94,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Polaris by 10.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,994,000 after acquiring an additional 96,194 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 311.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,307,000 after acquiring an additional 292,992 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 359,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,116,000 after acquiring an additional 35,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 340,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,046,000 after purchasing an additional 78,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Polaris from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

Shares of PII opened at $70.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.52. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.59 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Polaris had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.74%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

