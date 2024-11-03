US Bancorp DE Sells 3,329 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Diageo were worth $12,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 777.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1,395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $124.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.68 and its 200 day moving average is $133.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $119.48 and a 1 year high of $161.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

