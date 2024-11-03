Benjamin E. Huston Sells 3,043 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $730,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 218,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,484,640. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $229.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22,908.00 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.76. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $259.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Stephens began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $151.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 9.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 11.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Carvana by 109.4% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 84,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 44,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

