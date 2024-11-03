Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $236.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $230.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.02.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $197.93 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $136.47 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,048 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,466,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,091,909,000 after purchasing an additional 289,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,221,446,000 after purchasing an additional 295,132 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

