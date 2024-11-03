Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,492 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK stock opened at $286.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.35. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $294.13. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho set a $260.00 price objective on Autodesk in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total value of $156,920.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,262.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,944.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,200,929. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

