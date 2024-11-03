US Bancorp DE Sells 105,891 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 345,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105,891 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $16,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 87,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AMLP opened at $46.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.00.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

