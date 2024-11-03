Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $101.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $106.51.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,053.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,053.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.11.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

