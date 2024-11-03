US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $10,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,844,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $138.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.85. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $112.91 and a 12 month high of $144.06. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

