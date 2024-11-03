Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 2,053 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 795,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 48,456 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 333.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 59,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 45,532 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after purchasing an additional 59,082 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,994,819 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,284,000 after purchasing an additional 266,256 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 955,129 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 75,193 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.41.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

