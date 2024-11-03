Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,027 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $13,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 84.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,021,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

OMC opened at $101.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.41 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,053.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $421,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

