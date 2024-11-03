Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,027 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $13,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 84.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,021,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.
Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.1 %
OMC opened at $101.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.41 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
OMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.11.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMC
Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group
In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,053.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $421,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Omnicom Group
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Omnicom Group
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.