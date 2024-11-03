Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 285.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.79.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.3 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,719.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,665.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

