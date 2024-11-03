US Bancorp DE Sells 3,603 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.16% of Old Republic International worth $15,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,156,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,972,000 after buying an additional 1,661,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,542,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,073,000 after purchasing an additional 532,251 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,850,000 after purchasing an additional 379,474 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at about $10,641,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth about $7,186,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.95. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

