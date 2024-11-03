New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.18 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Dollar Tree worth $12,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.53.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $151.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.57 and its 200-day moving average is $96.20.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

