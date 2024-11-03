First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $163.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.17 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.79 and a 200 day moving average of $152.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,645,755.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.21.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

