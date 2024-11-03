abrdn plc Has $7.77 Million Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

abrdn plc lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,476 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,404,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,756,000 after buying an additional 1,731,974 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,888,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,022,000 after acquiring an additional 333,333 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 220,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 26,009 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,663,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 592.3% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 75,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 64,358 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

ARWR opened at $19.49 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.55.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.80). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

