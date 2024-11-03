New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,705 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,705 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Baxter International worth $15,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Baxter International by 974.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Baxter International Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BAX opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.24. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $44.01.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.