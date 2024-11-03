New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $13,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 27.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

SF stock opened at $103.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.82 and a 200-day moving average of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $57.69 and a 12 month high of $106.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.10). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

