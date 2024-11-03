abrdn plc Decreases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 39.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,090 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 182,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 96,239 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $997,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,065.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,983,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,439 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,043,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $558,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 3.4 %

EL opened at $66.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $159.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.21.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HSBC downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

