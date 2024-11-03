Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stake Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $13,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $393,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,332.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,554.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.70, for a total value of $40,322.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,853.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,554.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,336 shares of company stock valued at $7,063,652 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $159.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.91.

NBIX stock opened at $122.21 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.49.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.23). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.11 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

