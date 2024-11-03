New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.87 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $12,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 377.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, Director Susan T. Flanagan bought 500 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.54 per share, for a total transaction of $43,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $64,905. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan T. Flanagan bought 500 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.54 per share, for a total transaction of $43,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $64,905. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $424,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,862.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW stock opened at $85.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $91.57.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 65.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.79.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

