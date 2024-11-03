Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Impinj from $190.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Impinj from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Get Impinj alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PI

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

In other Impinj news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $43,712.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,690,870.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.84, for a total transaction of $116,065.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,529,524.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $43,712.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,690,870.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,284 shares of company stock worth $19,783,007. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,510,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,384,000 after purchasing an additional 35,893 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,252,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 439,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,747,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,116,000.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of PI opened at $194.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.78 and a beta of 1.82. Impinj has a one year low of $62.84 and a one year high of $239.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.89 and its 200-day moving average is $171.88.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Impinj will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Impinj

(Get Free Report

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.