International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 319,148 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 1,159.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,148 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $181,057.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,594.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $181,057.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at $830,594.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,636 shares of company stock valued at $904,677 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Citigroup lowered SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.60. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.59 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

