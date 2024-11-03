AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of AECOM worth $14,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 8.6% during the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 1.6% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 31.0% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 75.8% during the third quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in AECOM by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.29.

AECOM Stock Performance

AECOM stock opened at $108.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.28, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.44. AECOM has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $109.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 47.31%.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

