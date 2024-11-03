Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 365.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $30,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,244 shares of company stock valued at $37,776,954. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.51.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $171.29 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.93 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.61%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

