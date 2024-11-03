First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 502.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 572,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after purchasing an additional 477,256 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Rollins by 14.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,765,000 after buying an additional 357,535 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Rollins by 4,697.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 324,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after buying an additional 317,353 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,072,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 350.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 368,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 286,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $47.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average of $48.26. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.15 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,653 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,129.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ROL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rollins

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.