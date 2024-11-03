First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $638,000 Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $4,892,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.18.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $384.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $198.19 and a 12 month high of $394.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $359.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.01.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

