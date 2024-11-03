New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,518 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 10,083 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $15,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 40.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 7.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.2% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,466 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 118.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 53.5% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 970 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 119,221 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $6,405,744.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,776.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $55.65. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.46.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Las Vegas Sands

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.