Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 22,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $119.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.03 and a 52-week high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.