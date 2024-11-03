DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CYBR opened at $276.16 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $167.13 and a 12-month high of $308.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -863.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.