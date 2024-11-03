Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,797 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 79,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $21.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

