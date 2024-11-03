Edge Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.62 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.4% of Edge Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,888,088,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after buying an additional 3,252,451 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,632,000 after buying an additional 2,787,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,456,000 after buying an additional 1,396,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JPM opened at $222.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.72. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $139.23 and a twelve month high of $226.75. The stock has a market cap of $627.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

