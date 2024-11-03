Creekmur Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 826.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 31,482.3% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 255,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,019,000 after purchasing an additional 254,377 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2,264.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 293,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,577,000 after buying an additional 280,800 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 156,028.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,284,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,256,657,000 after buying an additional 7,280,304 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 63,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 771.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 21,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at $133,781,155.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at $70,744,366. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5 %

AVGO stock opened at $168.92 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $186.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $786.30 billion, a PE ratio of 146.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.94 and a 200 day moving average of $156.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.35%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

