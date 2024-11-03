Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Has $6.85 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 87,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.9% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $222.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.15 and a 200-day moving average of $206.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $627.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $139.23 and a 52-week high of $226.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.81.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

