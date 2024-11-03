Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Position Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,712 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $41.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

