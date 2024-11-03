State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 518 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $114.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.55. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $82.64 and a 1 year high of $118.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.78.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.16%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

