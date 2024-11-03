State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 920 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,947,000 after buying an additional 12,665 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 113.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 82,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,372.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $101.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $113.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.14.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 31.35%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

